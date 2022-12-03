BMO Capital Markets Trims Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Target Price to C$55.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.
NYSE:SU opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
