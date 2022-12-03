BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

