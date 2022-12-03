Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT at $2,663.00

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,663.00.

AMIGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($34.73) to GBX 2,819 ($33.72) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.34) to GBX 2,490 ($29.79) in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Investec raised Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.73) to GBX 2,743 ($32.81) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

