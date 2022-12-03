Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 544.83

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 544.83 ($6.52).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 490 ($5.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 462 ($5.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.11) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.49) to GBX 440 ($5.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Insider Transactions at Barratt Developments
In other news, insider Mike Scott acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($4,889.39). In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($5,957.65). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($4,889.39). Insiders have bought 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,476 in the last ninety days.
Barratt Developments Trading Up 1.0 %
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 66.20%.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Read More
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.