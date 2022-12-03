Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 544.83

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 544.83 ($6.52).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 490 ($5.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 462 ($5.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.11) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.49) to GBX 440 ($5.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Mike Scott acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($4,889.39). In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($5,957.65). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($4,889.39). Insiders have bought 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,476 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 409.40 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 375.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 435.37. The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 818.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.15).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 66.20%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

