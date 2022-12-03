Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$157.28

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$157.53.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

TSE:CNR opened at C$172.04 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$174.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The stock has a market cap of C$116.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

