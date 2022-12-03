Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Target Price at $86.00

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

