Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) PT at C$11.55

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

EQX opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.41. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.23 and a 12 month high of C$11.46.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

