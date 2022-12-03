Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Target Price at $1,481.00

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,481.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HESAY. Barclays raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,391.75) to €1,390.00 ($1,432.99) in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.72. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $185.21.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

