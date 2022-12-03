Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $314.60

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $297.38 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.