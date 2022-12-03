Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) PT at $184.69

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $164.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 174.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 22,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 41.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.