Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $278.43

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.43.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $194.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $615.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

