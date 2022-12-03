Brokers Issue Forecasts for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for RCI Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
RCI Hospitality Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.
RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
