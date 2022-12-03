Brokers Offer Predictions for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

