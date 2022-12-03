Brokers Offer Predictions for UGE International Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of UGE International in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Shares of UGE stock opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. UGE International has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.89.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

