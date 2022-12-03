Brokers Set Expectations for Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Fuel Green’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTOO. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.4% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,022,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 190,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

