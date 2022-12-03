Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 15,813 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

NYSE:WSM opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $189.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

