Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 47,100 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UGI by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in UGI by 6.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

UGI Price Performance

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

