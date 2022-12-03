Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,507 shares of company stock worth $34,466,469 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

PTC opened at $126.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.