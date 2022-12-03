Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,875,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 232.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,250 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 203,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,462,000 after buying an additional 3,536,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 125.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 79,714 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

