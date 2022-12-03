Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Twilio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
