Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 68.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,943 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in AerCap by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AER opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

