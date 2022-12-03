Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 13,100 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Trading Down 0.7 %

AEE opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.