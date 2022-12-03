Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 27,083 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,083 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.