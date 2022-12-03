Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,854 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.