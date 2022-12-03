Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,854 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
