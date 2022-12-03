Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.01 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -5.69

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Calmare Therapeutics and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of 446.02%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02%

Summary

BrainsWay beats Calmare Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

