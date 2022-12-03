Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$1.30

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Stock Performance

QST stock opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$1.89.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.