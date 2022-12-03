Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Price Target to C$0.80

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNGGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$110.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

