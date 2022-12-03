Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 66,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
CBNK opened at $24.63 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.
Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on CBNK shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.