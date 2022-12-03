Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 66,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CBNK opened at $24.63 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBNK shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

