Capital One Financial Comments on Elme Communities’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELME)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elme Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Elme Communities’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Elme Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

About Elme Communities

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.