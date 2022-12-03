Capital One Financial Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

CPE opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

