Citi Trends, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citi Trends in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Citi Trends’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Citi Trends’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

CTRN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.18. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $97.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 643.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citi Trends by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

