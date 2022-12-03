Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cofinimmo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

Cofinimmo stock opened at 85.50 on Thursday. Cofinimmo has a 1-year low of 85.50 and a 1-year high of 85.50.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

