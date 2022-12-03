Comparing OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OptimumBank and United Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $12.16 million 2.43 $6.30 million $1.58 2.76 United Bancshares $56.15 million 1.08 $13.58 million $3.14 5.91

United Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 36.92% 15.10% 1.61% United Bancshares 21.50% 0.06% N/A

Summary

OptimumBank beats United Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. It operates through two banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen full service banking centers and three loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

