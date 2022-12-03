Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 1,950 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 167,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JVAL stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

