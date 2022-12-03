Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 82,219 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the first quarter worth $4,280,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,243,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the second quarter worth $840,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISCV stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $61.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.