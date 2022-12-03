Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,425 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,829.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 706,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after buying an additional 669,765 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6,933.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 689,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 400.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 354,924 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,602.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 344,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 324,563 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3,770.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 232,383 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

