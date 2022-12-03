Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.