Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 179,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $183.22 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.89.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.