Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7,135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1,842.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 147,435 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 66,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.