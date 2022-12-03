Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.