Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 81,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

