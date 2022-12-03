Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 2,678 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $304.73 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $447.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.79.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

