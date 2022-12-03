Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 54,132 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,132 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

