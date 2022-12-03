Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $72.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. StockNews.com started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Continental Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in Continental Resources by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.