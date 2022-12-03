CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,584,000 after purchasing an additional 425,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

