Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $10.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.08.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Coty Trading Up 1.6 %
Coty stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coty
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
