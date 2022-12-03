Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $10.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 8.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 5.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coty by 78.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Coty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

