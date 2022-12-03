Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$13.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG stock opened at C$10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.02.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

About Crescent Point Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

