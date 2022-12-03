Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,962 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cummins were worth $84,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $249.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

