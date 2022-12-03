Desjardins Weighs in on Shaw Communications Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE SJR opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after acquiring an additional 484,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

