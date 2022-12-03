Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target to €200.00

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($180.41) to €200.00 ($206.19) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLOIY. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Soitec from €190.00 ($195.88) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Soitec from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soitec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Soitec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Soitec has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

